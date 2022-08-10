Formation Fi One Day Volume Reaches $132,559.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $191,308.45 and approximately $132,559.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039788 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014629 BTC.
About Formation Fi
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Formation Fi Coin Trading
