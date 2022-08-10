Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is Caspian Capital LP’s Largest Position

Caspian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors accounts for approximately 41.3% of Caspian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Caspian Capital LP owned approximately 2.91% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $74,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after buying an additional 877,056 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 4,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.81%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

