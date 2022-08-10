Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.09. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 143,962 shares trading hands.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.58 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

