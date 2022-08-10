Fractal (FCL) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week

Fractal (FCL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Fractal has a total market cap of $481,347.26 and $83,972.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015130 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038998 BTC.
Fractal Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Fractal Coin Trading
