Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
FTF stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
