Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,421,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

