freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €22.94 ($23.41) and last traded at €22.75 ($23.21). Approximately 288,704 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.62 ($23.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FNTN shares. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.41) price objective on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

freenet Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of €23.44 and a 200-day moving average of €24.02.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

