FRP (FRPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.
FRP Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. 14,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,611. FRP has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $547.15 million, a PE ratio of 966.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FRP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FRP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FRP (FRPH)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.