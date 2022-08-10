FRP (FRPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

FRP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. 14,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,611. FRP has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $547.15 million, a PE ratio of 966.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $56,770.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $444,932. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FRP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FRP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

