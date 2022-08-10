FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,712 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth $1,844,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.4 %

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 1,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,705. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

