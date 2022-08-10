FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

RDVY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.