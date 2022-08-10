Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
