Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $125.23 Million

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001280 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $125.23 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,974.73 or 1.00097451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00049658 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00027834 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008700 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.