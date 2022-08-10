FUZE Token Price Tops $17.22 on Major Exchanges (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 112.9% higher against the dollar. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $12,907.67 and $36,843.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.22 or 0.00071911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014863 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039944 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
