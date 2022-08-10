FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of ARWR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. 2,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,806. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

