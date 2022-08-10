FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEV. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th.

LEV traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.82. 62,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,892. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of C$5.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.93.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

