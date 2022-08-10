FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEV. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Lion Electric Price Performance
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
