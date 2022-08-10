FY2023 EPS Estimates for Landsea Homes Co. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landsea Homes in a report released on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 4.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,870. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 15.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In related news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at $260,767,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mollie Fadule purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

