FY2023 EPS Estimates for Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Secom’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Secom had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.00%.
SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.
