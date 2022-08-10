FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fanuc Co. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fanuc in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Fanuc’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fanuc’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion.

Fanuc Price Performance

FANUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fanuc presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. 229,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

