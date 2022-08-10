GamerCoin Price Hits $0.0252 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $11.29 million and $4.70 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00039972 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014467 BTC.
GamerCoin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 447,087,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
