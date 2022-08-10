Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 40,067 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Stock Performance

GDNR remained flat at $9.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,600. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

About Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

