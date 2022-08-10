Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $85.50. 3,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,821. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.