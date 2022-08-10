Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.41. 28,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

