Garrison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. 13,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,832. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

