Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,612. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.32. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

