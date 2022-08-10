Gavea Investimentos Ltda Has $16.93 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 27.2% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

Shares of MELI traded up $61.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,056.59. 21,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,707. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $745.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $922.85. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

