GCN Coin (GCN) Price Down 18% This Week

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $33,277.39 and $22.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00257048 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000694 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002257 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.