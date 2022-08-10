Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GXE remained flat at C$1.30 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 543,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$335.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.44.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$61,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$621,018.86. In related news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$61,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$621,018.86. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,275 shares in the company, valued at C$1,547,250.75. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 102,780 shares of company stock valued at $155,341 and have sold 60,100 shares valued at $92,346.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gear Energy Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GXE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.