Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $4.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNK. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.6 %

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $739.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $18,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

