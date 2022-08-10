General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. 67,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,119,947. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in General Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in General Motors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.