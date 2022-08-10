Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 257.5% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

GNMSF traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.50. 237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 0.78. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $260.25 and a 52-week high of $500.92.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

