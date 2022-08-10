GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 6,091.4% in July

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 6,091.4% from the July 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
GOVX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 251,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,033,614. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.16. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVX)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.