GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 6,091.4% in July

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 6,091.4% from the July 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

GOVX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 251,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,033,614. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.16. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

About GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.