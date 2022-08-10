GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 6,091.4% in July

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 6,091.4% from the July 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

GOVX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 251,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,033,614. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.16. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

