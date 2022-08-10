Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $95,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $950,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. 164,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,040,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

