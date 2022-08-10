Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.35-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.57 billion.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. 8,247,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,480. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,204,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,086,000 after acquiring an additional 650,488 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $31,593,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,091,000 after buying an additional 515,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.