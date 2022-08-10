Gitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.57 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00012685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $43.07 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,914.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00130867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00065654 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.