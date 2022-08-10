Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 540 by UBS Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLEN. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 464.30 ($5.61) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 457.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 466.50. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 302.55 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,497.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

