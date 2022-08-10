Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Announces Earnings Results

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. 54,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

