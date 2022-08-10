Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $33.97. 18,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 31,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.
Global X Social Media ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93.
Global X Social Media ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF
