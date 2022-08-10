Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $33.97. 18,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 31,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93.

Get Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.