GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ GFS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. 33,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,558. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

