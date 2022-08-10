Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Short Interest Update

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Globalink Investment Trading Up 20.2 %

GLLIR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 4,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,851. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. Globalink Investment has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalink Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 56.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.