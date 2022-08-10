Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 369,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,800,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Globalstar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

