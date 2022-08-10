Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Globant were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Globant by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.38.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,807. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

