GNY (GNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $88,004.00

GNY (GNY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 90.6% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $3.70 million and $88,004.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,644.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00130822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00065235 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

