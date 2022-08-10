Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 304,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 51,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 92,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 763,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,075,291. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

