Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.00. 60,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,603. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

