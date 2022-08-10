Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $63.40. 164,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,016,029. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

