Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.09 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,938,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

