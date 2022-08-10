Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $15.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $547.90. 47,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $221.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.