Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,689 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.1% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 454,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,234,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $188.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

