Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,003,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $54.81. 121,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,292. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.