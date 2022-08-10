Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 158,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,110,961 shares.The stock last traded at $4.29 and had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 53,152 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

