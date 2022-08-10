Golar LNG (GLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 180.59% and a return on equity of 2.21%. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Golar LNG Price Performance
Shares of GLNG stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $27.52.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLNG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
